Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA LONERGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA ANN (DIMICHELE) LONERGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA ANN (DIMICHELE) LONERGAN Obituary
LONERGAN, Barbara Ann (DiMichele) Of Saugus, July 28. Beloved wife of Dennis Lonergan. Mother of Jonelle Lonergan & her husband Jared Ahern, of Stoneham. Grandmother of Eleanor. Survived by a sister, Tracy Moloney & her husband Michael of Reading; a brother, Timothy Sheehan & his wife Janine of Charlestown; niece, Emma Moloney; and nephew, Matthew Sheehan. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday, from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to at , or at 1 Bulfinch Place, Boston, MA 02114. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now