LONERGAN, Barbara Ann (DiMichele) Of Saugus, July 28. Beloved wife of Dennis Lonergan. Mother of Jonelle Lonergan & her husband Jared Ahern, of Stoneham. Grandmother of Eleanor. Survived by a sister, Tracy Moloney & her husband Michael of Reading; a brother, Timothy Sheehan & his wife Janine of Charlestown; niece, Emma Moloney; and nephew, Matthew Sheehan. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday, from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to at , or at 1 Bulfinch Place, Boston, MA 02114. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019