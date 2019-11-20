Boston Globe Obituaries
BARBARA ANN (GOODWIN) LONG


1934 - 2019
BARBARA ANN (GOODWIN) LONG Obituary
LONG, Barbara Ann (Goodwin) Born December 14, 1934 in Rochester, NH and passed November 17, 2019 after a tough, lengthy illness. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Walter P. Long, parents Lewis Goodwin and Blanche Goodwin Quint, brother Lewis Goodwin, Jr. and son Stephen P. Long. Survived by her children James (Lisa) Long, Karen Long and Susan (Lane) Spalla, all of Tucson. Grandchildren Amy (Samuel) Gravesande, Kimberly (Jonathan) McCroy, Austin (Marissa) Spalla, Lexi Spalla and Leland Long. Along with 4 great-grandchildren. Barbara graduated from Spaulding H.S., class of '53 in Rochester, NH and New England Baptist Hospital School of Nursing where she earned her R.N., class of '56. Barbara was a longtime resident of Cambridge, MA, working at Sancta Maria and Public Health Dept of Cambridge. Finishing her career working at Matignon H.S. as the school nurse. In 1988, Barbara and Walter moved to Tucson, AZ, where she happily enjoyed being everyone's Nana. Funeral will be 1:30 pm Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710. Graveside Service Eastlawn Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85712 immediately following. Donations in Barbara's memory can be made to Friends of PACC www.friendsofpacc.org

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019
