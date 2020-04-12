Boston Globe Obituaries
BARBARA ANN (KEARNS) RAE

BARBARA ANN (KEARNS) RAE Obituary
RAE, Barbara Ann (Kearns) Of Woburn, at the age of 64, April 10. Beloved wife of the late Donald Rae. Longtime companion of Robert Collins of Rochester, NH. Loving mother of Melissa Schuft & her husband Ryan of Amherst, NH, Amy Rae of Lynn, and Robyn Collins of Woburn. Sister of David Kearns & his wife Diana of Goose Creek, SC, Susan Ryan & her husband Kevin of Saint Cloud, FL, and the late Robert Kearns. Proud grandmother of Alex Suazo, Orlando "Jr." Quintana, Hazel Schuft, John Schuft, and Ava Spitaleri. Daughter of the late William and Hazel Kearns. At this time, Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barbara's name may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or . For obituary, online guestbook, and tribute video see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2020
