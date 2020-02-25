|
SHEA, Barbara Ann Of New York City, formerly of North Quincy, died suddenly on February 21, 2020 in New York at the age of 73. Born in Boston to the late John and Gertrude (Philben) Shea, she is a 1965 graduate of North Quincy High School and attended Cardinal Cushing College and Northeastern University. She began her career at New England Telephone Company in Boston, and went on in future decades to hold executive positions at the Washington, DC Capital Hilton Hotel, the New York Hilton and Towers, and the Manhattan East Suite Hotels. She is survived by her husband Robert Greenwood of New York and her siblings Michael (Maura Doyle) of Weymouth, John of Rockland, Marian Giachetti (Raymond) of Abington, Ann Mahoney (Timothy) of Boston, Frank (Kimberly) of Pittsburgh, PA and Noreen Day (Steve) of Norwell. She leaves behind many cousins, but was especially close to Mary (Shea) Murphy of Hanover. She also leaves 13 nieces and nephews and three great-nieces and nephews, as well as many, many friends. Barbara was always stylish and full of energy, and enjoyed traveling throughout the world. She is remembered for her heartfelt warmth and kindness as well as a sense of humor that brought smiles to all around her. Her generosity, fierce loyalty and friendship were legendary amongst all who were lucky enough to have known her. Services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, MA from 11 a.m. until noon, followed by a brief service at noon. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020