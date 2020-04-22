|
SILK, Barbara Ann (Bakey) Of Woburn, April 17. Beloved wife of John B. Silk, Sr. Loving mother of Thomas Silk of Tewksbury, Maryanne Manozzi of Myrtle Beach, SC, Kathleen Sandoz and her husband Charlie of New Orleans, LA, Jack Silk and his wife Elizabeth of Wakefield, and Michael Silk of Lynnfield. Cherished grandmother to 13 grandchildren. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Care One Nursing Home. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020