STEWART, Barbara Ann Age 100, formerly of Watertown, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Barbara recently celebrated her 100-birthday surrounded by family and friends. Barbara was the daughter of the late James and Malena (Morrison) Stewart. She was the loving sister of the late Margaret (Peggy) Stewart and Louise McClean. Barbara is survived by her sister, Katherine Dick of Needham, MA. She was the aunt of the late Donna Katherine Dick of Needham, MA, and is survived by a niece, seven nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews. Barbara was a lifelong member of the United Presbyterian Church of Newton, where she volunteered on many committees over the years. After graduating from Watertown High School in 1937, Barbara went to work at C.F. Hovey, a department store, that later became Jordan Marsh. During World War II, she worked at the Arsenal in Watertown and after the war she was employed at Standard Oil (now ExxonMobil) for 30 years until she retired in 1977. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 19, at 11AM at the Newton Presbyterian Church, 75 Vernon Street, Newton, MA. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory can be made to the Newton Presbyterian Church, 75 Vernon Street, Newton, MA 02458, or to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, 20 Mall Road, Suite 450, Burlington, MA 01803. To share a memory of Barbara, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034 Published in The Boston Globe from July 17 to July 18, 2019