TAPLEY, Barbara Ann (Cassano) Age 82, of Brighton, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, with her family at her side. Barbara was a beloved wife to Wilfred A. Tapley (Bill) for 61 years and together they raised 6 children. She worked as a nurse's aide at Bigelow and Greenery Retirement Homes and later Alden's Clothing Warehouse. In retirement, she and Bill (aka Nana and Grumpy) owned Wingz Xpress in Brighton, where Nana ensured there was never a shortage of complementary Tootsie Rolls. Barbara was predeceased by her daughter, Donna Tapley. She is survived by her loving husband, her sister Phyllis Cassano, and her children, Theresa Tapley and partner John Cox, Karan Hanzl and her husband Matt, Barbara Spinney and her husband Charley, Billy Tapley and his wife Lisa, John Tapley, and honorary son Tad Slavan. Barbara was a beloved Nana to 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Barbara's family fondly remembers her strong spirit, her dry sense of humor, work ethic, and resilience when faced with challenges. She will be deeply missed. Funeral from the Lehman, Reen McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Tuesday, January 7th, at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Mount Benedict Cemetery. Visiting Hours Monday, January 6th, from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barbara may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Charity at www.DAV.org Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020