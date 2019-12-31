Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA TAPLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA ANN (CASSANO) TAPLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA ANN (CASSANO) TAPLEY Obituary
TAPLEY, Barbara Ann (Cassano) Age 82, of Brighton, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, with her family at her side. Barbara was a beloved wife to Wilfred A. Tapley (Bill) for 61 years and together they raised 6 children. She worked as a nurse's aide at Bigelow and Greenery Retirement Homes and later Alden's Clothing Warehouse. In retirement, she and Bill (aka Nana and Grumpy) owned Wingz Xpress in Brighton, where Nana ensured there was never a shortage of complementary Tootsie Rolls. Barbara was predeceased by her daughter, Donna Tapley. She is survived by her loving husband, her sister Phyllis Cassano, and her children, Theresa Tapley and partner John Cox, Karan Hanzl and her husband Matt, Barbara Spinney and her husband Charley, Billy Tapley and his wife Lisa, John Tapley, and honorary son Tad Slavan. Barbara was a beloved Nana to 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Barbara's family fondly remembers her strong spirit, her dry sense of humor, work ethic, and resilience when faced with challenges. She will be deeply missed. Funeral from the Lehman, Reen McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Tuesday, January 7th, at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Mount Benedict Cemetery. Visiting Hours Monday, January 6th, from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barbara may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Charity at www.DAV.org Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -