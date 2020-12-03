BAZER, Barbara (Karess) Of Sharon, MA, on December 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Bazer. Devoted mother of Scott Bazer and his wife Yvette Chute of Dedham, MA, Robert Bazer of NY, NY, Mark Bazer of Readsboro, VT, and Deborah Bazer and her husband Lahri Bond of Lake Pleasant, MA. Barbara Leaves behind loving daughter-in-law Rose Desherbinin and her husband Alex. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie & Jaime Bazer. Proud great-grandmother of Brynn Welsh. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.