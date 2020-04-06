Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for BARBARA BIRCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA (BEARDSLEY) BIRCH


1928 - 2020
BARBARA (BEARDSLEY) BIRCH Obituary
BIRCH, Barbara (Beardsley) A resident of Wakefield, formerly of South Dennis, died peacefully after a brief battle with the Covid-19 virus, at Winchester Hospital on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at age 91. Barbara was born in Cambridge on October 14, 1928, one of three children of the late Catherine (Morrison) Beardsley and Harold W. Beardsley. She was raised in Lincoln and graduated from Concord High School in 1946. Barbara was married to Francis Birch in 1950, and they settled in Lexington where they raised their four children. Barbara enjoyed working as a Secretary at Lexington High School, and then for 10 years in Boston, as a legal Secretary for Bingham, Dana, and Gould. Barbara and Fran later moved to Natick, enjoyed many summers at their lakefront cabin in Maine. They finally retired to Eastham and then South Dennis on Cape Cod, where they spent some of their happiest years. Barbara made many friends from her neighborhood, church, and social groups. Barbara loved the ocean, music, dancing, and a good cup of tea. She was an avid reader and enjoyed keeping up with current affairs. She was also very proud of her Scottish heritage. Most of all, spending time with her family was her greatest joy. Barbara leaves her four children, Leslie Ebert and her husband Joseph, Alison Birch and her husband Matthew Starr, Meredith Keaveney and her partner Tom Clark, and Dana Birch and his wife Tish, also her sister Bette Franklin and her husband Brad, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Francis W. Birch, and by her brother James Beardsley and his wife Martha. Due to recent health concerns, relatives and friends will be invited to a Celebration of Life for Barbara at a date and time to be announced. Interment in MA National Cemetery, Bourne. Gifts in Barbara's memory may be made to Winchester Hospital at giving.laheyhealth.org/winchester-hospital-give-donate/memorials-tributes-securities-where-donations-go/ To send a message of condolence, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
