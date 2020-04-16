Home

BARBARA BRENNAN


1958 - 2020
BRENNAN, Barbara Beloved Wife and Mother Age 62. Passed away suddenly on Friday, April 10th at home in Billerica with her husband Bob, sons Bobby & Michael and grandson Matthew at her side. She will be missed by her granddaughter Paige, sisters Fran Larkin and Christine Gallup. A Memorial Service will be held for family members only. In lieu of flowers or donations, please send the family a card with condolences to 105 Gray Street, Billerica, MA 01821. She will be missed immensely!

Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
