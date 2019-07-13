Boston Globe Obituaries
BROWN, Barbara (Delson) Age 87, of Malden, formerly of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Windsor, Ontario. Entered Eternal Rest, July 13, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Dr. Alan A. Brown. Beloved mother of Fern Remedi-Brown (and Ginny), Stephen Brown (and Marianne), and the late Dennis Brown. Adored grandmother of Samantha (and Bryan), Robert (and Danielle), Yitzchok "Daniel", Aaron, Alexandra, Antonetta, Michael-Mackenzie, and Maya. Cherished great-grandmother of Arnie. Dear sister of Phyllis AlRoy (and Dennis), Rozanne (and Herman) Richman and Sheila Delson (and Beth). Mrs. Brown was the primary person to hear her husband Alan's stories as a Holocaust survivor for many years. She earned a Master's in special education and taught for over 25 years. Upon retirement, she served her community with multiple volunteer efforts, including the Malden Public Library, hospice, Temple Tifereth Israel, and Beebe Public School, until she dedicated herself to full time care of her husband who had developed Parkinson's. Services at Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St., MALDEN on Tuesday, July 16 at 11:00 AM. Interment in Peabody. Shiva will commence following the interment at her late residence until 8PM. Condolence calls may also be made on Thursday 5-8PM, Friday 2-8PM and Sunday 2-8PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Temple Tiferet Shalom Peabody, Facing History and Ourselves Brookline or Sowing Opportunities, Inc. Malden. For online condolences and directions go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden 1-800-982-3711
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019
