Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA MCDEVITT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA C. (CADY) MCDEVITT


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA C. (CADY) MCDEVITT Obituary
McDEVITT, Barbara C. (Cady) Longtime resident of Melrose, July 25, 2020, at age 67. Cherished wife of Thomas C. McDevitt with whom she shared nearly 27 years of marriage. Loving sister of Sara Meyers and her husband Kurt of Tucson, AZ. Beloved daughter of the late Sheldon H. and Barbara L. (Urquhart) Cady. Caring daughter-in-law of Phyllis McDevitt and the late Joseph V. McDevitt. In addition to her own nephew and niece and their families, she became a vital part of Tom's large family of siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Barbara is also survived by scores of loving and supportive friends. Services will be announced in the future. Gifts in Barbara's memory can be directed to PAWS (Protection of Animals in Wakefield Society Inc.), 411 Lowell St., Wakefield, MA 01880. For online tribute or to express condolences, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -