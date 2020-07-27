|
McDEVITT, Barbara C. (Cady) Longtime resident of Melrose, July 25, 2020, at age 67. Cherished wife of Thomas C. McDevitt with whom she shared nearly 27 years of marriage. Loving sister of Sara Meyers and her husband Kurt of Tucson, AZ. Beloved daughter of the late Sheldon H. and Barbara L. (Urquhart) Cady. Caring daughter-in-law of Phyllis McDevitt and the late Joseph V. McDevitt. In addition to her own nephew and niece and their families, she became a vital part of Tom's large family of siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Barbara is also survived by scores of loving and supportive friends. Services will be announced in the future. Gifts in Barbara's memory can be directed to PAWS (Protection of Animals in Wakefield Society Inc.), 411 Lowell St., Wakefield, MA 01880. For online tribute or to express condolences, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2020