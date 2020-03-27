|
CECONI, Barbara The extraordinary life of Barbara Ceconi ended with her passing on March 26, 2020. Barbara was born October 23, 1958 to Lucille (DeCarlo) and Arthur Ceconi in North Tarrytown, New York. She graduated from Pocantico Hills Central School, Sleepy Hollow High School, and earned a BA from Amherst College and MSW from Boston College. Barbara lived her adult life in the Boston area, mostly in Brookline, a community she loved and embraced, and it genuinely embraced her. Barbara is survived by her brothers Arthur Ceconi, Jr. of Montville, NJ and Tom Ceconi of Fairfield, CT, an aunt, Joan (DeCarlo) Sypher of Mahopac, NY, her sisters-in-law Eileen (Martyn)
Ceconi and Connie (Fiengo) Ceconi, nieces Lisa, Moira, Anne, Eileen, Christa, Sophia, nephew Sam, and numerous cousins and friends.
The Ceconi/DeCarlo family is quite large and is filled with many accomplished people in virtually every profession and walk of life. That said, the line for the most accomplished in the family starts behind Barbara. She was able to overcome many obstacles to live independently, create a meaningful business, and develop a group of close friends that lasted a lifetime. She loved
the Brookline community, walking with her guide dogs, working at the Museum of Science, educating school children on accessibility issues, the bookstore, meeting friends for coffee and just enjoying life. Her legacy will continue to inspire all those who knew her, especially her nieces and nephew. A Memorial Service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown, NY 10598.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020