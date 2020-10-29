1/
BARBARA CLARK "BOOTS" DOWNES
1942 - 2020
DOWNES, Barbara Clark "Boots" Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Born January 15, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Edwin Clay Clark and Dorothy Durant Clark. She is survived by three children, Maura K. Downes of Chicago, IL, Henry J. Downes, III and his wife Karen Downes of Buffalo, NY, Katy Dennis of Costa Mesa, CA, a sister, Beverly Kelleher of Allentown, PA, five grandchildren, Shawn and Zachary Downes, and Savannah, Eloise and Quinn Dennis, and many wonderful close friends. She was born in Malden, MA to Edwin and Dorothy Clark. She graduated from Whidden Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Everett, MA in 1963 with a Nursing Degree. Boots loved to laugh and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Visiting Hours: A Celebration of Life and Mass will be planned in Spring 2021.

View the online memorial for Barbara Clark "Boots" DOWNES


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
