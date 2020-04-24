|
|
COHEN, Barbara (Solomon) Age 70, of Duxbury, MA, passed away peacefully after a long illness surrounded by her family on April 21st. Barbara was born on May 28, 1949 at Boston City Hospital to Gustave and Sarah Solomon. She graduated from Boston State College with a B.S. in education (1971) and a M.Ed. in counseling (1975.) Barbara taught in the Abington school system, owned Showplace in Duxbury, and later became the manager of the anatomy department at Tufts University. She cherished the time spent with her partner of 17 years, Robert, daughter and large extended family. She was very active in the Duxbury community, enjoyed walks on the beach, working tirelessly in her garden and traveling to visit her daughter. Barbara was predeceased by her parents Sarah and Gus Solomon. She is survived by her significant other, Robert Cantrell; daughter, Jennie (Damon) Haan; two brothers, David (Bonney) Solomon and Roy (Bonnie) Solomon; one nephew, Joshua (Jenny) Solomon; three nieces, Jodi-lynn (Orone) Aram, Jessica (Jamie) Sidore, and Heidi Solomon; 3 grandnephews and 6 grandnieces; best friend of 64 years Edie (Steve) Venet; and many cousins. She was laid to rest at Moses Mendelssohn Cemetery in Randolph, MA on Friday, 4/24 at 10 AM. Virtual Shiva will be held on 4/24 and 4/26. Please visit the Funeral Home www.schlossbergchapel.com for more details on Services, Shiva, and donations.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 25, 2020