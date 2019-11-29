|
CYR, Barbara (Luna) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Mission Hill, November 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Cyr. Devoted mother of Mary Cyr of Dedham and the late Suzan M. Cyr. Loving grandmother of Mark, Susan, and Amy Tringali. Longtime "Sweetheart" of Gordon Brendley. Dear sister of Alfred Luna and his wife Theresa, Marion Nehring, Robert Luna, Joseph Luna and his wife Evelyn, and Joannie Ares. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., on Monday, December 2nd, from 10-11am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. John Chrysostom Church, West Roxbury, at 11:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Barbara's memory to VNA Care Hospice, 254 2nd Ave., Suite 200, Needham, MA 02494. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 30, 2019