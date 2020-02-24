|
TETRAULT, Barbara D. Of Canton, died peacefully in her home February 23, 2020. She was 82 years old. Barbara was a resident of Canton for over 60 years. Barbara was a Crossing Guard in the Town of Canton for over 20 years. She was a devoted parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church in Canton. She was a Eucharistic Minister, a baptism and wedding coordinator, a member of the Legion of Mary, the Canton Catholic Woman's Club Altar Guild. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed New England sports and the PGA. She also enjoyed cooking, reading, and collecting dolls, bells and lighthouse figurines. Devoted wife for over 60 years of Joseph E. Tetrault, Jr. Loving mother of Cathie Griffin and her husband Tim of Falmouth, Joe Tetrault of Canton, Dan Tetrault and his wife Lisa of Norton, Chrissie Angelini and her husband Marc of Foxborough, Bob Tetrault and his wife Stacy of Norton, and Jeanne Higgins and her husband Mike of Canton. Sister of the late Richard McCarthy. Proud grandmother of Lisa Kobus, Ryan Griffin, Colin Griffin, Nolan Tetrault, Ethan Tetrault, Matt Angelini, Andrew Tetrault, Nick Angelini, Ella Tetrault, Ben Angelini, Cameron Higgins. Proud great-grandmother of Owen Kobus, Jake Kobus, and Skylar Kobus. Visiting Hours in the Pushard Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON, on Thursday, February 27th, from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday in St. John the Evangelist Church at 10 AM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. Pushard Family Funeral Home
