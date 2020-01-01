Boston Globe Obituaries
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St Sebastian Church
Cole Ave.
View Map
TALLY, Barbara Daniels Died Monday at the Newbridge on the Charles Health Center in Dedham, MA. Barbara was the wife of the late Francis P. Tally and the daughter of the late Ralph S. and Mildred (Fisher) Daniels.

Barbara grew up on the East Side of Providence, RI, and lived in many places over the years including Wayland, Lincoln and Brookline, MA in addition to Sleepy Hollow, NY and Los Angeles, CA.

Barbara enjoyed spending time with loved ones, cooking and entertaining, music, volunteering and most especially, hanging on the beach at Bonnet Shores in Rhode Island, a place that gave her joy throughout her life.

Barbara will be greatly missed by her friends and family, including her brother Ralph S. Daniels of Providence, son Kevin and daughter-in-law Sara of New Hampshire, daughter Michaela of Boston and son Patrick of Boston. She is also survived by three granddaughters whom she loved very much, Caroline, Courtney and Madeleine Tally of New Hampshire. Barbara was also the sister of the late Peter F. Daniels of Oregon, and Stephen M. Daniels of Providence.

The Funeral will be held Saturday at 9:30 from the Monahan Drabble Sherman Funeral Home, 230 Waterman St., PROVIDENCE with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Sebastian Church, Cole Ave. Calling Hours are omitted. Burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Francis House, 39 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02116 or to Community Servings, 179 Armory St., Jamaica Plains, MA 02130. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
