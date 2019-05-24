|
|
DeBENEDICTIS, Barbara (Yale) Of Hampton, NH, unexpectedly passed away May 22nd. Beloved wife of Vincent T. DeBenedictis. Devoted mother of Timothy DeBenedictis and his wife Florence of Somersworth, NH and Paula Doran and her husband Mark of Exeter. Loving grandmother of Bethany, Micah, Hannah and Lydia. Great-grandmother of Emma, Levi and Oliver. Barbara's family and friends were her world and her vibrant personality made her a joy to be around. Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA, MA from 9-11 a.m. followed by a Graveside Service at the Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica at 11:30 a.m. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for Barbara (Yale) DeBENEDICTIS
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019