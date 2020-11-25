DeSTEFANO, Barbara (Bonney) Of Stoneham, formerly of Woburn and Somerville. Nov. 23. Beloved wife of Anthony DeStefano for 70 years. Devoted mother of Deb Iuliano and husband Lou, Donna McCabe and husband Dennis and Denis DeStefano. Loving grandmother (Nana) of Michelle Aitbourezque, Nicholas Iuliano and Alyssa Klein. Great-grandmother of Adam and Ayman Aitbourezque and Reagan and Eliza Klein. Sister of Francis McQuade, Ronald Bonney, and Mary Bucci. Sister-in-law to Helen Gangi. Sister of the late Loretta, Marilyn, Margaret, Nancy, Michael, and Richard. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A special thank you to Wilza and Ketty for taking such good care of her during her long illness. Due to COVID-19, Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Visiting Nurse Community Care, 37 Broadway, Suite 2, Arlington, MA 02474. For obit & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com