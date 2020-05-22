|
DIAMOND, Barbara (Newman) Of Winchester, formerly of Burlington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Loving mother of David Diamond of Sudbury and Alan Diamond and his wife Dana of Winchester. Beloved grandmother of Alyse, Kendall, Lauren and Charlotte. Cherished companion of Bill Doulin. The daughter of the late Murray and Alyce Newman and sister of the late Richard Newman, Barbara was raised in Medford. A graduate of Medford High School, Barbara studied Accounting at Boston University and embarked on a career in Accounting. Admired for her strength and tenacity, Barbara was most proud of her sons, having raised them on her own. She raised her boys in Burlington and was a stellar example of hard work and selfless generosity, instilling in them that quitting was not an option and goals were attainable with grit and determination. A fierce advocate, Barbara spent her early years putting her children first and making sure they always had what they needed. Barbara, who was funny and had a penchant for shopping, kept everyone on their toes! In later years, Barbara spent her retirement delighting in life with her sons and their families and being an integral part of her granddaughters' lives. Barbara enjoyed a good slot machine, watching the Patriots, was an ardent Hunt a Word player and she never shied away from a department store makeup counter! In the words of her sons, she will be remembered as a strong, independent woman who was "tough as nails." She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services are private. Donations can be made in Barbara's memory to the Winchester Mount Vernon House, 110 Mount Vernon Street, Winchester, MA 01890. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020