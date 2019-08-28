|
AMIRAULT, Barbara E. (Pollock) Of East Walpole, formerly of Braintree passed away on August 26, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Raymond E. Amirault. Devoted mother of Anne M. Foley of North Reading, Susan J. Amirault and her husband John Keegan of Melrose, Lisa J. Figueiredo and her husband James of North Attleboro and Lauren B. Donovan and her husband Donald of Mansfield. Cherished grandmother of Brian, Mark, Sarah, Michael, Lilah and Eli. Sister of Robert Pollock and his wife Gail of North Dartmouth. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Barbara was very active at the Walpole Senior Center. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, 12 noon at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday morning only from 9am-12noon. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Walpole Senior Center, 60 South St., Walpole, MA 02081. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 29, 2019