BARBARA E. CATALDO
1935 - 2020
CATALDO, Barbara E. Barbara E. (MacNeill) Cataldo, age 85 of Norwood, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, November 1, 2020, with her loving family at her side. Born August 29, 1935 in Boston, she was the daughter of Mildred (Sweeney) MacNeill and Archie MacNeill. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Anthony R. "Dick" Cataldo, II. Barbara is survived by her four children, Nancy Henri and her husband Richard of Walpole, Mark Cataldo of Walpole, Cynthia Postler and her husband Christopher of Norwood, and Anthony R. Cataldo, III and his wife Denise of Norwood; 10 beautiful grandchildren Nicholas, Gabrielle, Nicole, Celine, John, Kyle, Luke, Shane, Addison, and Camryn. Her sisters Mildred Scarlata and her husband Anthony (Scal), Sally Petrucci and Edna Gately. Funeral Services and Burial at Highland Cemetery in Norwood will be private. Gillooly Funeral Home Norwood GilloolyFuneralHome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
7817620174
