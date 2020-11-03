CATALDO, Barbara E. Barbara E. (MacNeill) Cataldo, age 85 of Norwood, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, November 1, 2020, with her loving family at her side. Born August 29, 1935 in Boston, she was the daughter of Mildred (Sweeney) MacNeill and Archie MacNeill. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Anthony R. "Dick" Cataldo, II. Barbara is survived by her four children, Nancy Henri and her husband Richard of Walpole, Mark Cataldo of Walpole, Cynthia Postler and her husband Christopher of Norwood, and Anthony R. Cataldo, III and his wife Denise of Norwood; 10 beautiful grandchildren Nicholas, Gabrielle, Nicole, Celine, John, Kyle, Luke, Shane, Addison, and Camryn. Her sisters Mildred Scarlata and her husband Anthony (Scal), Sally Petrucci and Edna Gately. Funeral Services and Burial at Highland Cemetery in Norwood will be private. Gillooly Funeral Home Norwood GilloolyFuneralHome.com View the online memorial for Barbara E. CATALDO