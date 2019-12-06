Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Florence Church
47 Butler Ave.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
BARBARA E. CIPOLETTA


1933 - 2019
BARBARA E. CIPOLETTA Obituary
CIPOLETTA, Barbara E. Age 86 of East Boston, died on Thursday, December 5, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in East Boston on June 7, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Pauline (Velardo) Grande.

Mrs. Cipoletta was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1951.

Mrs. Cipoletta was the wife of the late James Cipoletta. She was the mother of James Salvato and his wife Diane of Wakefield, Richard Salvato and his wife Gina of New Jersey and Sherri Wilson and her husband Michael of Wakefield. Mrs. Cipoletta was the grandmother of Frank & Michael Salvato, Richard, Gianna, and Olivia Salvato and Michael and Brett Wilson. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Raquel Salvato. She was the sister of Janet Ribolini of Sunrise, Florida and was the companion of Ronald Bouchard of Nashua, New Hampshire.

Her Funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Wednesday at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 10am. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4-7pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
