DUNN, Barbara E. Of Everett, formerly of Chelsea, on July 12, Barbara E. (Slevoski). Beloved wife of 52 years to the late James A. Dunn, Sr. Devoted mother of Paula Gallant and her husband Paul of Wilmington, Walter Williams and his wife Kim of Revere, Robert Dunn and his wife Audra of Boonton, NJ and the late James A. "Shamus" Dunn, Jr. Dear sister of Ruth Carbone and her husband Frank of Billerica, the late Stephanie Slevoski, Charles Slevoski and his late wife Lynda. Cherished grandmother of Meaghan Gallant, Katelyn Gallant, Anthony James "AJ" Williams, Alexandra Williams, Katie Dunn, Connor Dunn and Gina Interiano. Adored great-grandmother of Tatyana, Jayden and Lianna Interiano and the late Logan Michael Reagan. Visiting Hours: Will be held at the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Tuesday from 4 - 8 P.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral from the Welsh Funeral Home on Wednesday at 9:00 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Rose Church, 600 Broadway, Chelsea at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to , 9 Erie Dr., Ste 101, Natick, MA 01760 or , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Frank A. Welsh & Sons Chelsea, 617-889-2723



View the online memorial for Barbara E. DUNN Published in The Boston Globe from July 14 to July 15, 2019