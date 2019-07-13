Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose Church
600 Broadway
Chelsea, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA DUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA E. DUNN


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA E. DUNN Obituary
DUNN, Barbara E. Of Everett, formerly of Chelsea, on July 12, Barbara E. (Slevoski). Beloved wife of 52 years to the late James A. Dunn, Sr. Devoted mother of Paula Gallant and her husband Paul of Wilmington, Walter Williams and his wife Kim of Revere, Robert Dunn and his wife Audra of Boonton, NJ and the late James A. "Shamus" Dunn, Jr. Dear sister of Ruth Carbone and her husband Frank of Billerica, the late Stephanie Slevoski, Charles Slevoski and his late wife Lynda. Cherished grandmother of Meaghan Gallant, Katelyn Gallant, Anthony James "AJ" Williams, Alexandra Williams, Katie Dunn, Connor Dunn and Gina Interiano. Adored great-grandmother of Tatyana, Jayden and Lianna Interiano and the late Logan Michael Reagan. Visiting Hours: Will be held at the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Tuesday from 4 - 8 P.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral from the Welsh Funeral Home on Wednesday at 9:00 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Rose Church, 600 Broadway, Chelsea at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to , 9 Erie Dr., Ste 101, Natick, MA 01760 or , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Frank A. Welsh & Sons Chelsea, 617-889-2723

View the online memorial for Barbara E. DUNN
Published in The Boston Globe from July 14 to July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
Download Now