DUTTON, Barbara E. (Laidlaw) Age 78, of Milton, passed away suddenly, December 14th, at home. Beloved mother of Eileen MacDonald and her husband Scott of Milton, Scott Dutton and his wife Annie of Milton, Ronda Bleau and her husband Richard, Jr. of Berkley and the late Laura Dutton. She was predeceased by her longtime partner, Joseph "Dusty" DiGregorio. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Thursday, from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Hills Church, Milton, Friday, at 12 noon. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Macular Degeneration Foundation at www.eyesight.org For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 16, 2019