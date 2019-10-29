|
FOWLER, Barbara E. (Pearson) In Dorchester, formerly of South Boston, died October 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John P. Fowler. Loving mother of Nancy E. Didrikson and her partner Robert Gillis of Rockland and the late John P. Fowler. Sister of the late Mary Kirby. Devoted "Nana" of Nicole B. Didrikson of Weymouth and Lauren N. Didrikson and her husband Michael Ng of Weymouth. Cherished great-grandmother and "Momo" of Chanse, Hazel, and Trenten Ng. Barbara's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to her former son-in-law, Robert Didrikson, John Glynn, Karen Kirby, and Lori Kirby, for their loving care over the past few years. Family and friends will honor and remember Barbara's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Friday, November 1, from 4-7 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Mark Church, 1725 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, on Saturday morning, November 2, at 10:30 A.M. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to Marian Manor Nursing Home, 130 Dorchester St., South Boston, MA 02127. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Funeral Home handicapped accessible with ample parking.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019