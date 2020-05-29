|
|
LEITSTEIN, Barbara E. Age 68, of Westwood, passed away on May 24, 2020 after a brief illness. Barbara was born in Rochester, New York on October 23, 1951. She graduated from Brighton High School and continued on to receive an Associates degree. Barbara was the lifelong partner of John Beigbeder of Westwood. They were together for 30 years. Barbara worked as a noted cobbler and leatherworker with her business partner David Ulan at the Cobbler and Cordwainer in Lincoln, Massachusetts for many years. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with family. Barbara is survived by her partner John Beigbeder of Westwood; her brother Alan Leitstein and his wife Barbara of Del Ray Beach, Florida; her cousin Ellen Levy of Rochester, New York; Mianne Edwards of New Jersey; Lynnette Lancaster of Plymouth, Stephen Beigbeder of Florida, and many loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She will be missed by devoted friends Jackie Katz of Massachusetts and Michele Winokur of Florida. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Murray and Ann Leitstein of Rochester, New York. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . For guestbook, please visit funeral home website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Barbara E. LEITSTEIN
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020