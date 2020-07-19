|
|
McKINLAY, Barbara E. (Flaherty) Of Wellesley, formerly of Melrose, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the age of 99. She was the devoted wife of the late James T. McKinlay, Jr., with whom she shared 65 years of marriage. She was the loving mother of James T. McKinlay, III of Revere, Thomas E. McKinlay of Plymouth, John F. McKinlay & his wife Jane E. Cybulski of Lynn, Rosemary Bell & her husband Stephen J. of Wayland, & Barbara E. Connolly & her husband William T. of Wellesley. Cherished grandmother of Kathryn McKinlay, Christopher McKinlay, Stephen Bell & his wife Maria, Michael Bell, Stephanie Meehan & her husband Michael, Michaela Bell, William, John, Molly & Michael Connolly. Great-grandmother of Ashlynn, Samantha, Joseph, Riley, Kayleigh, Jack, & Declan. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Barbara. Please leave a message of condolence for the McKinlay family at gatelyfh.com or send a card to the funeral home to be forwarded to her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Roosevelt Elementary School PTO, 253 Vinton St., Melrose, MA 02176. Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2020