Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA MCKINLAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA E. (FLAHERTY) MCKINLAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA E. (FLAHERTY) MCKINLAY Obituary
McKINLAY, Barbara E. (Flaherty) Of Wellesley, formerly of Melrose, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the age of 99. She was the devoted wife of the late James T. McKinlay, Jr., with whom she shared 65 years of marriage. She was the loving mother of James T. McKinlay, III of Revere, Thomas E. McKinlay of Plymouth, John F. McKinlay & his wife Jane E. Cybulski of Lynn, Rosemary Bell & her husband Stephen J. of Wayland, & Barbara E. Connolly & her husband William T. of Wellesley. Cherished grandmother of Kathryn McKinlay, Christopher McKinlay, Stephen Bell & his wife Maria, Michael Bell, Stephanie Meehan & her husband Michael, Michaela Bell, William, John, Molly & Michael Connolly. Great-grandmother of Ashlynn, Samantha, Joseph, Riley, Kayleigh, Jack, & Declan. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Barbara. Please leave a message of condolence for the McKinlay family at gatelyfh.com or send a card to the funeral home to be forwarded to her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Roosevelt Elementary School PTO, 253 Vinton St., Melrose, MA 02176. Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -