Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA EISENBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA (LEVINE) EISENBERG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA (LEVINE) EISENBERG Obituary
EISENBERG, Barbara (Levine) Age 90, of Chelsea formerly of Revere. Entered Eternal Rest July 16, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Boston, she was a resident of Revere for many years. Barbara was a retired employee for the City of Revere. Devoted wife of Carl Eisenberg. Dear sister & sister-in-law of the late Melvin & Edith Levine, the late Albert & Gertrude Eisenberg and Evelyn & the late Harry Beder. Beloved aunt of Ilene & Jonathan Cutler, Dianne & Burton Gesserman, Dr. Jerold Levine, Rhonda & Scott Marks, Dr. Mitchell Pressman & late Carol Jacques, Ruth Pressman & late Peter Pressman, and the late Kenneth Pressman. Cherished grandaunt of many grandnieces and grandnephews. Due to current health conditions, services were private. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to Dana Farber Institute 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445 or Hebrew Senior Life 1200 Centre St. Roslindale, MA 02131. For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -