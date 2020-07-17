|
|
EISENBERG, Barbara (Levine) Age 90, of Chelsea formerly of Revere. Entered Eternal Rest July 16, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Boston, she was a resident of Revere for many years. Barbara was a retired employee for the City of Revere. Devoted wife of Carl Eisenberg. Dear sister & sister-in-law of the late Melvin & Edith Levine, the late Albert & Gertrude Eisenberg and Evelyn & the late Harry Beder. Beloved aunt of Ilene & Jonathan Cutler, Dianne & Burton Gesserman, Dr. Jerold Levine, Rhonda & Scott Marks, Dr. Mitchell Pressman & late Carol Jacques, Ruth Pressman & late Peter Pressman, and the late Kenneth Pressman. Cherished grandaunt of many grandnieces and grandnephews. Due to current health conditions, services were private. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to Dana Farber Institute 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445 or Hebrew Senior Life 1200 Centre St. Roslindale, MA 02131. For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020