CARDILLO, Barbara Elaine (Larkin) Age 82, formerly of Woburn and Burlington, MA, passed peacefully on February 10th, surrounded by her loving family at Pilgrim Rehab and Nursing Center in Peabody, where she and her husband currently reside. Born in Boston to the late Marcelline and Thomas Larkin, she spent her childhood years in Brighton, MA. After her marriage to her husband, Carmen, in 1956, she lived in Belmont until 1964, when they settled in Woburn for over 50 years, where they raised their family. Along with Carmen, she is survived by her two daughters, Donna and her husband Michael Bishop of Woburn and Christine and her husband David Raftery of Woburn. She is the loving grandmother of Jillian and Kara Bishop of Billerica, Elizabeth Bishop of Woburn and Thomas Raftery of Woburn. Cherished sister of Donna and husband James Maguire of Brighton, MA, Louise Bernard of Canton, MA and Thomas Larkin of Brighton, MA. Loving aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother and loving grandmother. She spent many years working at Carmen's store, Napoli's Market in Belmont, and volunteered over 20 years at Lahey Clinic in Burlington. She loved cooking, entertaining, traveling, reading, spending time with friends and family, volunteering and enjoying her pool in the warm summer months. Some of her favorite things were telling stories about growing up in Brighton, the great adventures she and Carmen shared or bragging about her grandchildren. She loved meeting new people and always made anyone she met smile. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Saturday at 8:30 A.M. Funeral Mass in St. Barbara's Church, Woburn, at 10 A.M. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, 3-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the Greater New England MS Society, 101A First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2020