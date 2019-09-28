|
McCABE, Barbara F. (Gould) In Mashpee, formerly of Needham and Wellesley, September 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert McCabe. Loving mother of Robert McCabe, Jr. and his wife Kate, Scott McCabe and his wife Kelli. Dear grandmother of Meghann Guerriero and her husband Matt, Kaitlyn McCabe, Tony McCabe and his wife Krystal, Christopher McCabe and his wife Brittany, Thomas McCabe, Justin McCabe and Dylan McCabe and great-grandmother of Nicolina Guerriero, Ryleigh McCabe and Quinn McCabe. Visiting Hours in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4-7pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Funeral Service in Christ Episcopal Church, 1132 Highland Ave., Needham, on Tuesday at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 1132 Highland Ave., Needham, MA 02494. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Barbara, please visit eatonfuneralhomes.com EATON FUNERAL HOME 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019