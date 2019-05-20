|
FARRELL, Barbara (Stenson) Of Jamaica Plain, May17th. Beloved wife of Joseph A. Farrell. Loving mother of Patricia (Patty) Farrell of Jamaica Plain, Joseph & his wife Linda Farrell of Westwood, and the late James Farrell. Sister of Matthew & Thomas and Mary Stenson, and the late John & Celine Stenson. Also survived by grandchildren, Daniel, Kelly, Ryan, & Timothy Farrell and great-grandchildren Keilen, Olivia, & Ava. Funeral Services from Mann Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St., JAMAICA PLAIN, on Wednesday. Visiting Hours are 10am-12 o'clock, immediately following with a Prayer Service at noon. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St Joseph's Cemetery. Guestbook at mannandrodgers.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019