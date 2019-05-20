Boston Globe Obituaries
BARBARA (STENSON) FARRELL

BARBARA (STENSON) FARRELL Obituary
FARRELL, Barbara (Stenson) Of Jamaica Plain, May17th. Beloved wife of Joseph A. Farrell. Loving mother of Patricia (Patty) Farrell of Jamaica Plain, Joseph & his wife Linda Farrell of Westwood, and the late James Farrell. Sister of Matthew & Thomas and Mary Stenson, and the late John & Celine Stenson. Also survived by grandchildren, Daniel, Kelly, Ryan, & Timothy Farrell and great-grandchildren Keilen, Olivia, & Ava. Funeral Services from Mann Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St., JAMAICA PLAIN, on Wednesday. Visiting Hours are 10am-12 o'clock, immediately following with a Prayer Service at noon. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St Joseph's Cemetery. Guestbook at mannandrodgers.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019
