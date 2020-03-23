Boston Globe Obituaries
Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel
10 Vinnin Street
Salem, MA 01970
(781) 581-2300
More Obituaries for BARBARA FEIVEN
BARBARA FEIVEN

BARBARA FEIVEN Obituary
FEIVEN, Barbara Of Swampscott, MA entered into rest on March 21, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Ramon Feiven. Devoted mother of Debra Demry and Marcia Gordon. Cherished grandmother of Shayna Kerble, Julia and Ben Gordon, Sheli Demry. Loving sister of the late Bernard Klem. Dear daughter of the late Sylvia Weinberg and Jacob Klem. She grew up in Milford, MA, graduated from Chandler Secretarial School and raised her family in Marblehead. She worked for over 25 years at the National Grand Bank in Marblehead, loved playing Mahjong with her regular group and cherished her time spent with family and friends. For more information, or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
