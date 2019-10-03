|
FERMON, Barbara Barbara (Rubin) Fermon, 92, of Swampscott and Marblehead, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019. Wife of the late Robert (Ruby) Fermon with whom she enjoyed 57 years of marriage. Loving mother of Lois Seligman and her husband Howard, Jeffrey Fermon and his wife Wendy, and Sheri Jessell and her husband Mark. Cherished grandmother of Matthew Fermon, Elizabeth Fermon and her husband John Gumkowski, Robert Jessell, and the late and much loved Daniel Jessell. Devoted companion to Harold Blass. Born in Lynn, she graduated from Lynn English High School and was a member of the National Honor Society. She attended the University of Wisconsin. Barbara was the proprietor of Atlantic Book and Card Shop and was a 27 year employee of Filenes in the childrens department. She was a past member of Kernwood Country Club, Eastern Star, Temple Israel Sisterhood and Temple Emanu-El. A graveside service will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead or , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers. Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019