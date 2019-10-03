Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel
10 Vinnin Street
Salem, MA 01970
(781) 581-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA FERMON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA FERMON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA FERMON Obituary
FERMON, Barbara Barbara (Rubin) Fermon, 92, of Swampscott and Marblehead, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019. Wife of the late Robert (Ruby) Fermon with whom she enjoyed 57 years of marriage. Loving mother of Lois Seligman and her husband Howard, Jeffrey Fermon and his wife Wendy, and Sheri Jessell and her husband Mark. Cherished grandmother of Matthew Fermon, Elizabeth Fermon and her husband John Gumkowski, Robert Jessell, and the late and much loved Daniel Jessell. Devoted companion to Harold Blass. Born in Lynn, she graduated from Lynn English High School and was a member of the National Honor Society. She attended the University of Wisconsin. Barbara was the proprietor of Atlantic Book and Card Shop and was a 27 year employee of Filenes in the childrens department. She was a past member of Kernwood Country Club, Eastern Star, Temple Israel Sisterhood and Temple Emanu-El. A graveside service will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead or , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers. Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel
Download Now