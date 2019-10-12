|
FERREIRA, Barbara (DeFranco) Age 83, of Southborough, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham. She was the daughter of the late Augustus and Christina (DelGaizo) DeFranco and the wife of Angelo Ferreira, to whom she had been married for 59 years. Barbara is survived by her sons, Paul Ferreira and his wife Paloma of Wayland, MA and David Ferreira and his wife Stacey of North Reading, her daughters, Caroline Hanlon and her husband John Hanlon, Sr. of Marlborough and Ellen Tobin and her husband Rich of Marlborough and her brother, Joseph DeFranco and his wife Alice of Sudbury. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 15 at 10:00 am at St. Matthew's Church, 26 Highland St., Southborough, MA 01772. Burial will follow at Knollwood Memorial Park, 321 High St., Canton, MA 02021. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244, or at www.komen.org For the complete obituary, please visit www.slatteryfuneralhome.com Visiting Hours: Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, 5:00pm - 7:00pm. Slattery Funeral Home, Inc. 40 Pleasant St. Marlborough, MA 01752 www.slatteryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019