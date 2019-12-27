Boston Globe Obituaries
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
FASO, Barbara G. (Pacific) Of Reading, formerly of Burlington and Somerville, December 24, 2019. Devoted mother of Chéri Faso Smith and her husband Capt. Kelly Smith of Charlestown, RI and Lisa Powers of Woburn. Cherished grandmother of Evan, Aidan and Camryn Olf and Jack Powers. Former wife of Joseph Faso of Burlington. Dear sister of Marylou Keane and her husband Philip of Medford, Carol Dillon and her partner George Barnes of Marstons Mills and the late Bill Pacific and his surviving wife Diane of Wakefield. Special aunt of Kim Eudenbach, Kris Ogonowsky, Bryan Pacific, Lauren Taylor and Brett Pacific. Calling Hours will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) SOMERVILLE on Thursday, January 2nd from 9am-11am. A Private Service and burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory can be made to at or to the nonprofit founded by her daughter, Covenant Solar Initiative, at www.covenantsolar.org For obituary or more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
