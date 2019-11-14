|
LUDWIG, Barbara G. (Myette) Of Malden, and formerly of Somerville, passed peacefully at the age of 81 on November 13, 2019. Devoted mother of Dee Tuccelli and her husband Paul of Hampstead, NH, Michael Ludwig and his wife Nancy of North Reading, MA, Susan Kirwan and her husband Michael of Gilmanton, NH, Ken Ludwig and his wife Molly of Simpsonville, SC. Cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren. Dear sister of Betty Power, Sheila Ludwig, James Myette, Jr., Kathy Caliendo and the late Marie Hammond. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE on Saturday, November 16th from 11AM – 1PM, followed by a Funeral Home Service at 1PM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name can be made to the Prescott House, 140 Prescott Street, North Andover, MA 01845. For more information, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019