Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA LUDWIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA G. (MYETTE) LUDWIG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA G. (MYETTE) LUDWIG Obituary
LUDWIG, Barbara G. (Myette) Of Malden, and formerly of Somerville, passed peacefully at the age of 81 on November 13, 2019. Devoted mother of Dee Tuccelli and her husband Paul of Hampstead, NH, Michael Ludwig and his wife Nancy of North Reading, MA, Susan Kirwan and her husband Michael of Gilmanton, NH, Ken Ludwig and his wife Molly of Simpsonville, SC. Cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren. Dear sister of Betty Power, Sheila Ludwig, James Myette, Jr., Kathy Caliendo and the late Marie Hammond. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE on Saturday, November 16th from 11AM – 1PM, followed by a Funeral Home Service at 1PM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name can be made to the Prescott House, 140 Prescott Street, North Andover, MA 01845. For more information, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -