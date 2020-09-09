1/1
BARBARA G. (GILLIS) ROCHE
ROCHE, Barbara G. (Gillis) Age 88, of Stoneham, formerly of Randolph, September 6, 2020. Daughter of the late John B. and Marie (McCormick) Gillis. Wife of the late Gerald F. Roche. Mother of Paula M. Buono and her husband David. Grandmother of David, Jr. "DJ" and Carli Buono of Stoneham. Sister of Marie Anderson of Plymouth, Gertrude Nolan of Florida and the late Bernadette Argus and her closest childhood friend, Barbara Sampson Pictum of Nevada, formerly of Randolph. A Graveside Service will be held September 16th, at 2 P.M., in Holy Cross, Malden. Retired Administrative Secretary at the State of MA Dept. of Education.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Holy Cross
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
4 Common Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0135
