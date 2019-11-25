Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
BARBARA G. (COHEN) ROZMAN

ROZMAN, Barbara G. (Cohen) Age 80, of Atkinson, NH passed away Nov. 25. Beloved wife of 57 years to Marvin Rozman; loving mother of Mark J. Rozman and his wife Ellen of Austin, TX, Michael A. Rozman and his wife Kristen of Needham, MA and the late Jill H. Damesek; cherished grandmother of Harrison, Jaden, Shaine, Drew, Caroline, William, Jack, and Luke; sister to Roberta Gordon of Brookline, MA, son-in-law Daniel Damesek of Westfield, NJ. Funeral Service is Wednesday, Nov. 27th at 11:00 at the H.L. Farmer & Sons Bradford Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St. (Rte. 125), BRADFORD, MA. Interment will follow in the Children of Israel Cemetery, Haverhill. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 or to the Friends of Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson, NH 03811. To view her complete obituary or share a memory please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 26, 2019
