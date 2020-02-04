|
GOLDMAN, Barbara "Bubsy" Barbara "Bubsy" Greene Goldman age 81 of Framingham passed away on February 4th peacefully in her sleep with her son by her side. She was born August 16th 1938 in Boston, Massachusetts and was the daughter of the late Irving and Anna Greene. Barbara leaves behind two sisters, three sons, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Barbara devoted her life to her family and through the years hosted family gatherings in which she passed on the family traditions and spirit. Barbara raised three boys which was no easy task and later in life began a career as a legal secretary. At a relatively young age she was affected by a disease of which she survived but was left with many challenges. There was not a day that went by that Barbara didn't face those challenges with determination, dignity and class. She was smart, sophisticated and her sense of humor and smile was loved by those around her. Funeral service at the chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2 pm. Following the service her life will be remembered at her son Edward's home in Framingham, Massachusetts for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, or donations, it's Barbara's wish for you to reach out to someone you love.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020