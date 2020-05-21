|
MILLER, Barbara Gordon Of New Rochelle, NY and formerly of Brookline, MA, passed away on May 18, 2020. Devoted mother of Ellen Miller-Sonet and her husband Steven Sonet of New Rochelle, NY and Daniel Miller and his wife Tamar, of Dallas, TX. Adoring grandmother of Melanie Sonet and Ian, Shylie and Talia Miller. Dearest sister to Marilyn Rosenthal, who passed away in 2009. After graduating from Brookline High School in 1949, Barbara attended Goucher College and subsequently graduated from Simmons College in 1952. Beginning in the mid-1960's, Barbara owned and operated her own interior design business, winning national recognition for her work in publications such as Better Homes and Gardens. She conceived and developed a unique, specialized shop for gifts and accessories, Savoir Faire, that she owned and managed in Newton Center. In the mid-1970's, she opened the Courreges Boutique in the Chestnut Hill Mall, offering original, beautifully constructed European fashions, as well as the exquisitely tailored designs of Alfred Fiandaca of Boston's Newbury Street. In 1979, Barbara was awarded a coveted "SUNDIAL Award" by the Eye Research Institute of Retina Foundation for her continuing interest and concern for the support and advocacy of eye research. A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held at a later date. tributes.com/barbaramiller
