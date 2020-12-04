GRANT, Barbara (Siegler) Of Weston, MA, formerly of Boca Raton, FL and Jersey City, NJ on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Harold Grant and Victor Wagner. Beloved mother of her daughter Priscilla Stein & her husband Geoffrey and her son Dr. John Wagner & Julie Budd. Loving grandmother of Adam Stein, James Stein, Lauren Wagner, Erin Wagner and great-grandmother of Hazel Stein. Dear sister of the late Susan Comstock. Fond aunt of Kenneth (Sheila) Fields, Douglas (Maureen) Fields, Karen Wagner (Jason Faller), Geoffrey (Sarah) Comstock and Jane Wagner. Private graveside services in New Jersey. Remembrances may be made to Planned Parenthood or Good Shepherd Community Care, 160 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com