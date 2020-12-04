1/1
BARBARA (SIEGLER) GRANT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRANT, Barbara (Siegler) Of Weston, MA, formerly of Boca Raton, FL and Jersey City, NJ on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Harold Grant and Victor Wagner. Beloved mother of her daughter Priscilla Stein & her husband Geoffrey and her son Dr. John Wagner & Julie Budd. Loving grandmother of Adam Stein, James Stein, Lauren Wagner, Erin Wagner and great-grandmother of Hazel Stein. Dear sister of the late Susan Comstock. Fond aunt of Kenneth (Sheila) Fields, Douglas (Maureen) Fields, Karen Wagner (Jason Faller), Geoffrey (Sarah) Comstock and Jane Wagner. Private graveside services in New Jersey. Remembrances may be made to Planned Parenthood or Good Shepherd Community Care, 160 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
6172778300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved