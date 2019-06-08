KRYSIAK, Dr. Barbara H. Of Portsmouth, NH, 82, daughter of Josephine (Samowski) Krysiak and Walter Krysiak, passed away suddenly on June 4th after a lengthy illness. Barbara was educated in Lowell schools and earned degrees from Lowell State Teachers College, Boston University, and Northeastern University. Her career in education spanned over 52 years and encompassed all professional roles, starting as an elementary teacher in Tewksbury, and culminating as Superintendent of Schools in Claremont, NH. She retired from the University of New Hampshire as a tenured professor. Barbara worked in school districts in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and also in the Massachusetts Department of Education. Barbara believed passionately in the importance of strong schools in improving the lives of all children regardless of their backgrounds. She was very involved in the community and mentored many young people, especially girls. Barbara was a member of many professional organizations and received numerous awards throughout her long career. She was an inspirational leader to teachers and colleagues. She was devoted to her family and a role model to many. Barbara was herself a lifelong learner, avid reader, and a gifted public speaker. Her family will always remember and cherish her sharp intellect, her sage counsel, and her unwavering generosity and support. Barbara is survived by her beloved friend, Cecilia DiBella, her two sisters, Patricia and her husband Maurice Murphy and Joyce and her husband Patrick Meyer, her nieces and nephews, Scott Murphy, Maura Murphy Villanova, Kara Murphy McNamara, Stephen Meyer, and Jennifer Meyer Nelan. She is also survived by grandnieces and nephews, Anna Villanova, Matthew Murphy, Caroline Villanova, Leah Murphy, Julia Villanova, Zoe Meyer, James McNamara, William McNamara, Jacob Nelan, and Owen Nelan. The family is very grateful for the compassionate care extended to Barbara while at Durgin Pines. There will be no Calling Hours. Friends, colleagues, and family are invited to a Celebration of Life to be held at the University of New Hampshire, Huddleston Hall, 73 Main Street in Durham, NH, on September 22, 2019, at 11 AM. Donations in memory of Dr. Barbara H. Krysiak may be made to the University of Massachusetts Lowell in support of a College of Education scholarship in her name. Memorial donations may be made online at www.uml.edu/givenow or mailed to: UMass Lowell Advancement Office, 45 Lawrence Drive, Lowell, MA 01852. Checks should be made out to UMass Lowell and note that the gift is in memory of Dr Barbara H. Krysiak. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, YORK, ME, is assisting with arrangements. Visit:



