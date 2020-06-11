|
|
PINKHAM, Barbara H. (Smyth) Of Dedham, died of complications from aspiration pneumonia on June 4, 2020 at home, with family by her side. She was 86. She was the beloved wife of the late Harlan R. (Bob) Pinkham. She was born on May 15, 1934 in Boston, the daughter of Samuel G. Smyth and Elsa (Munroe) Smyth. She grew up in Hyde Park and graduated from Hyde Park High School. In addition to raising her four children with her husband Harlan, Barbara also worked for more than twenty years as an administrative assistant at a number of corporations, including Goodyear Tire and Rubber, Cullinet Software and The William Underwood Company. Barbara was a member of Allin Congregational Church in Dedham. She enjoyed numerous crafts and a variety of physical fitness activities including walking, skiing, aerobics, and in her later years, working out with a personal trainer until the age of 85. She is survived by her sons Richard of Harrisville, Rhode Island; and Robert, and his wife Margaret, of Needham; and Russell of Dedham; and her daughter Deborah Pinkham Brooks, and her husband David, of Brunswick, Maine; and eight grandchildren: Derek, John, Elizabeth, William, Eliza, Robert, Matthew and Jenna. She is also survived by her sister, E. Marilyn Smyth of Dedham, formerly of Ridgefield, CT; and three nieces and nephews. Visiting hours on Sunday, June 14th will be from 2-4 PM at the Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High Street, WESTWOOD. In observance of COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required. Due to current restrictions, the funeral and interment are private. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to Allin Congregational Church, 683 High Street, Dedham, MA 02026. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Barbara H. (Smyth) PINKHAM
Published in The Boston Globe from June 12 to June 13, 2020