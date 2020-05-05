|
|
HEALEY, Barbara (Pattee) Beloved wife of Dr. Frank H. Healey, Jr. passed away in her sleep on May 1, 2020. She was 95 years old. Barbara was a graduate of Salem and Classical High School, and Colby College in Waterville, ME. She was employed by Harvard Business School for five years as a grader, attending classes there and grading papers for the huge influx of post-WWII students on the G.I. Bill. Barbara and Frank were married midway through his Tufts Medical School studies, after which, they moved to Cleveland, OH for his residency. They then returned for Frank to set up his practice in Salem and to settle in Marblehead. Barbara and Frank thoroughly enjoyed raising their five children. As a family they sailed and skied together for years. They regularly supported the girls in their dance, cheerleading, gymnastic competitions, and musical concerts; and they never missed a home or away game their two sons played at prep school and college. Barbara was a 50-plus year season ticket holder at Boston Symphony Orchestra, and she and Frank were both enthusiasts of opera and regularly attended. As President of Salem Hospital's Auxiliary, Barbara was invited to the Massachusetts Hospital Association's Council on Auxiliaries, and later to the American Hospital Association's Future of Auxiliaries Council. Committed to community service, she devoted many years as a Board Member of the North Shore Medical Center (originally Salem Hospital) and of the Eastern Bank (originally Salem Savings Bank). She also served on the Shaughnessy-Kaplan Hospital Board and was President of the North Shore Children's Hospital. After 60 years in Marblehead, Barbara, then widowed, moved to Brooksby Village in Peabody. She lost no time finding opportunities to keep busy in her new retirement mode, becoming Recording Secretary of the Resident Dining Committee, President of the Women's Forum, and a member of the Resident Advisory Council. Barbara leaves behind five children, twelve grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, as well as a brother and his family. Visiting Hours: Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date due to the current pandemic and numerous restrictions associated with this. In her memory, donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite # 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814, care of the Washington D.C. chapter. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, 85 Federal St., SALEM. For online guestbook, please visit www.MurphyFuneralHome.com
View the online memorial for Barbara (Pattee) HEALEY
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020