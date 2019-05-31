DUNFEY, Barbara Hoskins Of Manchester, New Hampshire, passed away on May 29, 2019, surrounded by her children and their spouses at the Hospice House in Concord, New Hampshire. Barbara was a remarkable woman with strength, courage and determination, all of which she used in her battle with cancer.



Barbara, born June 17, 1935, grew up in Newton, Massachusetts. She graduated from Newton High School in 1953 and the Chandler School for Women in Boston in 1955. Before working as a medical secretary in Newton, she worked during summers in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, where she met her future husband, Gerald F. Dunfey. In 1956, Barbara and Jerry were married and Barbara became a devoted full-time mother of five children.



Barbara set the standard for gracious hospitality and elegant entertaining. Her attention to detail and creative style will be remembered by all who knew her. She enjoyed sailing, knitting and spending time with family and friends.



Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Arthur Hoskins and Prudence Cunliffe Hoskins of England, and by her son, Jerry Dunfey, Jr. Barbara is survived by her sisters, Nancy Hooper of Gainesville, Florida and Winnie Cote of Goffstown, New Hampshire, and her children, Catherine Wagner of Boise, Idaho, Peter Dunfey of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, Patricia Dunfey Hoyt of Thornton, New Hampshire, and Sean Dunfey of Falmouth, Maine, and six grandchildren, Braedon Dunfey, McKayla Dunfey, Teagan Dunfey, Skyler Dunfey, Tatyanna Hoyt and Gordon Hoyt.



Services: A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held for friends and family in the Grand's Great Hall at the Bedford Village Inn in Bedford, New Hampshire on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00pm.



A Funeral Mass and burial will be held at a later date.