BARBARA (SWERDLICK) INDECK
INDECK, Barbara (Swerdlick) Passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 80 years of age at Hebrew Senior Life, Roslindale, MA. Born in Malden, MA, Barbara raised her family in Stoughton, MA. She was the devoted daughter of David & Lillian Swerdlick of Swerdlick's Kosher Meat Market, Malden, MA. She leaves behind her beloved children, Michelle Indeck of Stoughton, MA, Steven & Risa Indeck of East Taunton, MA and Marla & Adam Soreff of Pelham, NH. Her grandchildren, Debrah, Matthew, Alex, Cameron, Jacob & Asher. Her great-granddaughter Nora Lillian. Also, her brothers Howard Swerdlick of CA and his late wife Gail, the late Edward Swerdlick, sister-in-law Sandra Swerdlick of Malden, Theodore Swerdlick & sister-in-law Ann Nechtem of Marblehead. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, private Funeral Services will be held. In lieu of a formal Shiva, we ask that you celebrate the life of our mom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02451 or Hebrew Senior Life, 1200 Centre Street, Roslindale, MA 02131. Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill (781) 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
