BRADY, Barbara J. (Murray) Of Woburn, formerly of Burlington, April 21. Beloved wife of the late George "Red." Loving mother of David of Woburn, Debra O'Neil & her husband Edward of Billerica, Stephen & his wife Susan of Pepperell and the late Michael. Proud grandmother of David Brady, Jr., Patrick Brady, Lisa Taylor, Leah Hartung, Cynthia O'Neil, Kristin Lambert, Stephanie Bergeron and Shannon Metilinos. Barbara is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Janet Mahoney. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barbara's name may be made to , MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 For obituary, online guestbook and video tribute, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020