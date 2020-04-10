Boston Globe Obituaries
BARBARA J. FAHEY (FILSON) DIXON

BARBARA J. FAHEY (FILSON) DIXON Obituary
DIXON, Barbara J. (Filson) Fahey Of Newton, formerly of Wayland and Marshfield. April 9, 2020. Wife of the late James Fahey and George Dixon. Mother of Caryl Jean Oliphant (Josef) of Somerville, Carter James Fahey of Ipswich, special son Peter George Dixon of Waltham and Scott Stevens Dixon (Patti) of Atlanta, GA; grandmother of Beth George, Jeffrey Oliphant, Alexander Oliphant (Reetika), Tyler Fahey (Melissa), Lindsay Lanier (Brent) and Bradford Dixon (Rachel); great-grandmother of Victoria George, Saisha and Taj Oliphant, Wynne and Wyatt Fahey, Caroline and Leighton Lanier; nieces & nephews. The family will plan a Life Celebration early this summer once the pandemic has passed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Opportunities for Inclusion, 56 Chestnut Street, Waltham, MA 02453 www.oppsforinclusion.org/make-a-donation would be appreciated. Barbara's online tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
